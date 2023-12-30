Elon Musk Teases SpaceX 'Company Talk' Session Next Week, Plans Tesla Insights In Follow-Up

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would do a ‘company talk’ for his spacecraft manufacturer, SpaceX, next week. A talk about Musk’s EV company, Tesla Inc TSLA, would follow.

What Happened: “I will recap the talented team's amazing accomplishments of 2023 and describe exciting plans for 2024 and beyond!,” Musk said in a post on X. These talks will be posted on the two companies’ respective X accounts.

Though the talk for SpaceX is set for next week, the one for Tesla will rely on when the company files its 10-K detailing its financial performance with the Securities and Exchanges Commission.

Tesla started deliveries of its Cybertruck in late November this year, four years after its unveiling in 2019. It expects to deliver 1.8 million vehicles in 2023.

“I presume this means Elon will do the TSLA company talk after TSLA posts 4Q earnings (1/24/24 est) and the 10K is filed toward the end of Jan,” Future Fund Manager and Tesla bull Gary Black said.

Tesla filed its 10k for fiscal year 2022 on Jan. 30, 2023.

Why It Matters: SpaceX, being a privately held company, does not have to make these filings. Based on a recent tender offer, the company is valued at $180 billion. It completed 96 launches this year and is eyeing 144 launches in 2024.

