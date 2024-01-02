Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Materials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

The Chemours Company CC

Dividend Yield: 3.17%

3.17% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $26 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $26 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $33 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: Chemours, during October, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX

Dividend Yield: 3.53%

3.53% JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on Oct. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on Oct. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on Aug. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst John Roberts upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on Aug. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: Tronox, during October, reported third-quarter revenue of $662 million, a 26% decrease versus the prior year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF

Dividend Yield: 4.00%

4.00% Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $81 to $87 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $81 to $87 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $67 on Aug. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $67 on Aug. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: IFF recently expanded its partnership with Kemira to commercialize new designed enzymatic biomaterials.

