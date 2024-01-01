Mark Cuban Urges Joe Biden To Take Cues From Trump's 2024 Playbook: 'I'm Not Ever Going To Leave The White House'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Cuban urged President Joe Biden to utilize former President Donald Trump’s strategies against him as the country enters the year of the presidential election with the duo leading the primary race in their respective parties.

What Happened: Cuban, in a statement issued on X, previously known as Twitter, expressed his desire for Biden to publicly advocate for Trump’s inclusion on the ballot, appreciating the former president for his ‘playbook’ on indefinite office tenure.

“I wish Biden would come out and say he wants Trump on the ballot. The 14th doesn’t apply. Then thanks him for the playbook describing how to never leave office and the appreciation of knowing he can’t be charged, no matter what he does,” Cuban wrote Sunday on X.

“And ends it with ‘My Fellow Americans, I’m not ever going to leave the White House and there is nothing you can do to me.’ Which would confirm exactly why SCOTUS will keep Trump off the ballots and why Trump will never get immunity,” he added.

Cuban’s comments came after Biden reacted to Trump’s ballot eligibility amid ongoing scrutiny in Colorado and Maine. “I think it’s self-evident…[Trump] certainly supported an insurrection,” Biden said, adding that “there’s no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it, about everything.”

The ruling in Colorado, invoking the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, stated that individuals who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or provided support to those involved in an insurrection are disqualified from holding public office.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows also declared Trump ineligible, citing a detailed 34-page decision based on the 14th Amendment.

According to a recent report, Trump is privately expressing apprehension about a potential Supreme Court ruling that may not land in his favor amid challenges to his eligibility for the 2024 ballot.

Why It Matters: As the race for presidential election 2024 heats up, the Republican party front-runner is in the middle of serious legal woes. According to a long-time US attorney, Glenn Kirschner, Trump's odds of conviction in 2024 are "extremely high."

Trump is slated to face 91 charges across four trials, with the first case, tied to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, to commence on March 4th.

Meanwhile, three former White House officials — Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson — are raising concerns about the potential for a second term for former President Trump. Griffin said a second Trump term could signify “the end of American democracy as we know it.”

