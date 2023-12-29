5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Loading... Loading...

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Sunlands Technology STG - P/E: 1.48 Perdoceo Education PRDO - P/E: 8.24 Bunge Global BG - P/E: 7.87 iHuman IH - P/E: 6.57 Adecoagro AGRO - P/E: 8.09

Sunlands Technology's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.31, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.73. Perdoceo Education's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.61. Most recently, Bunge Global reported earnings per share at $2.99, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $3.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.49%, which has increased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.38%.

This quarter, iHuman experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q2 and is now $0.14. This quarter, Adecoagro experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.4 in Q2 and is now $0.83. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.93%, which has increased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 3.72%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.