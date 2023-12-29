Did You Miss These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Tech Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts?

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 5.38%

5.38% JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $16 to $15 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $16 to $15 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Underperform rating and increased the price target from $9 to $11 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Underperform rating and increased the price target from $9 to $11 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Xerox recently reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut FY23 revenue guidance.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN

Dividend Yield: 4.86%

4.86% Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $13 on April 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $13 on April 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: Adtran, last month, announced the opening of its new Terafactory in Germany to address supply chain security.

Corning Incorporated GLW

Dividend Yield: 3.66%

3.66% JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $36 to $31 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $39 to $36 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $39 to $36 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: On Oct. 24, Corning reported a third-quarter FY23 core sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $3.46 billion.

Read More: How To Earn $500 A Month From Apple Stock