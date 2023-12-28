Google Will Use AI To Summarize Messages So You Can Focus On The Road While Driving Using Android Auto

Loading... Loading...

In an attempt to make it easier for Android Auto users to focus on the road while driving, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google will use artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize incoming messages.

What Happened: Google is working on a feature that would enable Assistant to condense messages for Android Auto users, reported 9to5Google.

This aims to mitigate the disruption caused by having multiple messages read out loud, particularly in group chats.

See Also: Microsoft Just Paid $76M For A Pumpkin Farm In Wisconsin — Here’s Why

Users will have the option to activate or deactivate this feature via the Android Auto Settings.

This new feature was discovered in version 14.52 of the Google app, which is presently in beta testing.

The official launch date of this feature is yet to be confirmed. While Google has incorporated a summarization feature in other products, this will be one of the first few AI-powered features in Android Auto.

Why It Matters: This move by Google follows a recent trend within the company of leveraging AI technologies to enhance its services.

While its rival Microsoft Corp. MSFT has infused AI into its portfolio of products and services like Windows and Office, Google has also been working on giving its services an AI boost.

It announced Assistant with Bard in Oct. 2023, allowing users to interact with the virtual assistant using text, voice, and images. The feature is still an early experiment, with Google expected to roll it out to users over the next few months.

Apart from this, Google has also brought AI to its suite of productivity services like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, among others.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Executives Spill The Beans: Here’s Why The iPhone Maker’s Chips Outshine Rivals

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.