Trump's Election Interference Case Put On Hold By Judge Tanya Chutkan, Gag Order Remains In Place

The election interference case of former President Donald Trump has been put on hold by a federal judge. This is following the ex-president’s appeal against the decision to reject his motion to dismiss the case.

What Happened: The Hill reported that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s Wednesday decision automatically stays any further proceedings pushing the case toward trial. Trump had appealed Chutkan’s order that dismissed his motion to dismiss the case, arguing for presidential immunity and constitutional grounds.

Chutkan’s decision risks disrupting the trial date set for March 4 and follows Trump’s appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. A counter-petition has been filed by special counsel Jack Smith to the Supreme Court, arguing against Trump’s immunity defense.

The court has agreed to expedite the matter, setting a deadline for Trump to respond by Dec. 20. While the Trump campaign has hailed the decision as a victory, it does not stay a gag order in the case or prevent Trump from contacting witnesses. The decision could potentially cause significant delays in a case where the government has opposed any attempts to push back deadlines.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid ongoing debates about presidential immunity. As per a Benzinga report U.S. special counsel Jack Smith had previously urged the Supreme Court to make a swift decision on Trump’s immunity from prosecution concerning allegations of an unlawful conspiracy tied to his 2020 election defeat He also advocated for the trial to proceed as scheduled on March 4.

However, with the latest halt in proceedings, the timeline for the appeals process remains unclear. This may have implications for the upcoming 2024 election, given that Chutkan has previously refuted Trump’s argument of retaining presidential immunity as a former president.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

