Microsoft's AI-Assitant Copilot Makes Its Debut With ChatGPT-Like App On Android

Loading... Loading...

In a stealthy move, Microsoft Corporation MSFT has now introduced its AI-driven standalone Copilot app, exclusive to Android users.

What Happened: Microsoft launched a dedicated Copilot app on Android around a week ago, with the app currently available via the Google Play Store, reported by The Verge.

The Android version of the Copilot app mirrors the functionality of ChatGPT, offering chatbot features, image creation with DALL-E 3, and composing text for emails and documents.

Furthermore, it provides free access to OpenAI’s newest GPT-4 model, a feature that ChatGPT users must pay for.

See Also: Microsoft Just Paid $76M For A Pumpkin Farm In Wisconsin — Here’s Why

This development follows Microsoft’s decision to rebrand Bing Chat as Copilot just over a month ago. The company initially began its AI initiative within the Bing search engine, incorporating a ChatGPT-like interface into search results.

While this feature remains, the Bing Chat branding has been dropped, allowing Copilot to emerge as a standalone experience at its exclusive domain, copilot.microsoft.com.

The introduction of mobile apps for Copilot seems to be the next step in expanding this unique Copilot experience, particularly after Bing Chat Enterprise was also renamed as Copilot.

Although there’s no sign of an iOS Copilot version as of now, the report noted that it is anticipated to be on the way.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, it was reported that Microsoft expanded its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, to all Windows users by leveraging its partnership with OpenAI.

Loading... Loading...

Copilot can help users organize all the open windows. It can also help users streamline their productivity by putting the system on DND or Mute per the users’ preferences.

Moreover, it can also summarize stories in open tabs, edit photos for things like removing the background or blurring it using portrait mode, and generate images.

The launch of the Copilot app on Android marks another milestone in Microsoft’s commitment to integrating AI into its products, and it’s expected to be just one of many steps in its AI journey.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Microsoft Axes Windows’ Mixed Reality’ Feature As Meta, Apple Continues To Make Headways

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.