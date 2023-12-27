Ford, Chrysler Dominate 2023's Recall Frenzy But Tesla Remains Unseen Among Top 10

Loading... Loading...

Detroit-based legacy automaker Ford Motor Co F led the U.S. in recalls this year, followed closely by Chrysler.

What Happened: According to data from the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford reported 55 recalls, potentially impacting around 5.9 million vehicles.

Stellantis NV STLA brand Chrysler secured the second spot with 45 recalls affecting over 2.7 million vehicles. These recalls encompass both physical fixes and over-the-air updates.

Among the top 12 recall issuers this year are notable names such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Honda. Surprisingly, EV giant Tesla did not make it into the top 12.

Of particular interest is Honda’s American unit, which issued only 19 recalls. However, these recalls impacted 6.3 million vehicles, surpassing even Ford, which had the highest number of recalls.

Why It Matters: Tesla Inc TSLA issued 14 recalls this year, affecting an estimated 2.6 million vehicles. Notably, the recent recall for over 2 million vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer accounts for a significant portion of Tesla’s recalls this year.

While the recall numbers for Ford and Chrysler are higher compared to Tesla, it’s crucial to note that these legacy companies have been delivering vehicles for a longer time. Their vehicle lineup includes combustion engine vehicles and other fuel choices, besides battery electric, resulting in more vehicles on the road, a greater variety of models, and an overall larger fleet.

