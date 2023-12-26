Apple iPhone Design Executive Joins Forces With Jony Ive And Sam Altman For Groundbreaking AI Project: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone design executive, Tang Tan, is reportedly set to collaborate with Jony Ive, the legendary founder of design studio LoveFrom, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, to work on a new AI hardware project.

What Happened: Tan, who will be leaving Apple in February, is gearing up to join Ive’s LoveFrom studio and will work on a new project to develop AI devices, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the development.

The project’s initial stage involves the creation of devices for the home, and Altman is expected to supply the software for these innovative devices.

See Also: Apple Vision Pro Could Hit Shelves In Late January Or Early February, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

This move is part of a broader migration of design talent from Apple to LoveFrom. The firm has successfully attracted high-profile clients and ex-Apple employees and is currently in the early phases of its ambitious project, focusing on talent acquisition and ideation.

Over 20 former Apple employees have already joined LoveFrom, indicating a continuing trend of departures from the tech giant.

Tan will reportedly lead hardware engineering for the AI initiative at LoveFrom.

Altman, who faced criticism over his fundraising methods, got fired and eventually reinstated had previously sought a multibillion-dollar investment for this venture from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Chairman Masayoshi Son.

OpenAI and LoveFrom did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Ive, known for his pivotal role in designing Apple’s iconic products like the 2007 iPhone, left the tech giant in 2019 to co-found LoveFrom alongside Marc Newson.

Previously, it was reported that Altman, Ive, and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Son are in advanced talks to build the “iPhone of AI.” However, the OpenAI CEO later denied such rumors, saying, “I think there is something great to do, but I don’t know what it is yet.”

Photo Courtesy: Hadrian On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: iPhone Passcode Thief Lays Out iOS Risks: Here’s How Apple Is Responding

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.