Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Deutsche Bank Stock In The Last 10 Years

Deutsche Bank DB has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.39%. Currently, Deutsche Bank has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion.

Buying $100 In DB: If an investor had bought $100 of DB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,315.38 today based on a price of $13.65 for DB at the time of writing.

Deutsche Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

