Tesla Decks Up The Cybertruck To Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA on Monday decked up its new Cybertruck to wish its drivers and enthusiasts on Christmas.

What Happened: “Merry Xmas to all!” the company wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the adjoining picture, the Cybertruck, decked in fairy lights, has a Christmas tree in the trunk, enhancing the mood of the festival and also highlighting the new vehicle’s triangular body design, similar to the tree.

The vehicle is parked on snow amidst high alpine trees. Benzinga was unable to determine the location of the photograph.

Presents This Holiday Season: Every year, Tesla releases a bigger software update close to the holidays, nicknamed the ‘holiday update.' This year, the update that rolled out included a trip planner on the mobile app, Apple podcasts, and automatic 911 calls, among other features.

Earlier this month, Tesla also deployed an option for drivers to turn off the auto wipers when its full self-driving capability (FSD) or autopilot is deployed following several user requests. Users complained that the wipers malfunction on auto, often turning on when it’s bright and sunny. They requested that the feature either be fixed or an option to switch them off be provided. The company decided on the latter.

Photo by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Investor Ross Gerber After Getting A New Rivian R1S: ‘I’M Bored Of The Model Y’