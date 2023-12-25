$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,500 Today

Loading... Loading...

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.64%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $524.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVGO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,472.71 today based on a price of $1121.00 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.