If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $12,000 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 25, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 19.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.27%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,460.49 today based on a price of $487.35 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

