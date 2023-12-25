5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

DISH Network DISH - P/E: 2.57 Urban One UONE - P/E: 2.73 Hello Gr MOMO - P/E: 5.3 Lendway LDWY - P/E: 0.92 Verizon Communications VZ - P/E: 7.53

This quarter, DISH Network experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.31 in Q2 and is now $-0.26. Urban One's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.39, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.06. This quarter, Hello Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.43 in Q2 and is now $0.42. Lendway has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.63, which has increased by 3250.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.02. This quarter, Verizon Communications experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.21 in Q2 and is now $1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.91%, which has decreased by 0.87% from 7.78% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.