If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,500 Today

Loading... Loading...

Boeing BA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.07%. Currently, Boeing has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In BA: If an investor had bought $1000 of BA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,512.63 today based on a price of $260.38 for BA at the time of writing.

Boeing's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.