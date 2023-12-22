$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts EA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.26%. Currently, Electronic Arts has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion.

Buying $100 In EA: If an investor had bought $100 of EA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $582.26 today based on a price of $137.82 for EA at the time of writing.

Electronic Arts's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.