Here's How Much $100 Invested In Southern Copper 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Southern Copper SCCO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.16%. Currently, Southern Copper has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion.

Buying $100 In SCCO: If an investor had bought $100 of SCCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $292.30 today based on a price of $87.34 for SCCO at the time of writing.

Southern Copper's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.