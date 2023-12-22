Tesla Chief Designer Says Cybertruck's Design Is Strategic, Not An Experiment: 'Some People's Trash Is Other People's Treasure'

Loading... Loading...

Franz von Holzhausen, the Chief Designer at Tesla Inc. TSLA, refuted the notion that the Cybertruck’s unique design is an experiment. Instead, he argued that the design enhances the Tesla brand.

What Happened: At the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, von Holzhausen discussed the Cybertruck’s design, Reuters reported. Despite the truck’s delay and a 50% price hike from the initial plan, it has attracted a new demographic of non-truck owners, he said.

“Just because it looks different doesn’t mean that it can’t be potentially a high-volume vehicle,” von Holzhausen stated. The Cybertruck’s design, according to him, is inspired by the Lamborghini Countach and Lockheed’s F-117 Stealth Fighter jet.

"Some people's trash is other people's treasure," Holzhausen said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Colorado Supreme Court’s Verdict To Debar Trump: ‘History Will Judge This Poorly’

Why It Matters: The Tesla Cybertruck has been a topic of hot debate since its unveiling. Earlier this month, it was reported that the truck’s sharp design had sparked safety concerns due to its stiff structure and sharp design. However, Tesla responded to these concerns, stating that size does not necessarily determine the effectiveness of a vehicle’s ‘crumple zone.’

Despite the criticisms, the Cybertruck’s unique design and features have drawn a significant amount of interest. Celebrities like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have praised the Cybertruck, with Ohanian calling it the “first car that really feels comfortable” to him.

Furthermore, customers who placed orders for the limited-edition Cybertruck have started receiving notifications to prepare for delivery, suggesting an earlier-than-anticipated public delivery.

Despite a few launch glitches, the Cybertruck, according to von Holzhausen, is set to bring new customers to the market, further enhancing Tesla’s brand.

Read Next: Lindsey Graham Says He’ll Impose ‘Sanctions From Hell’ Against China If Xi Jinping Invaded Taiwan

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.