Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law Willing To Be His 2024 Running Mate: 'Would Anyone Turn That Down?'

Loading... Loading...

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, has expressed her willingness to serve as vice president should Donald Trump be reelected.

What Happened: In a recent episode of “The Right View with Lara Trump,” she humorously stated that moving to Washington, D.C., would be the only downside if she were to become Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 elections.

The former TV producer stated that she would gladly accept the role, if offered. "Well, I'm flattered that you put me in such a category," she said.

See Also: ‘Very Costly Mistake:’ Trump’s Niece Warns He Could Face Exact Dilemma As Rudy Giuliani For Repeating ‘Same Lies’ About Georgia Poll Workers

"Obviously, the answer would be yes. Would anyone turn that down?," she said while answering the question.

Discussing potential VP nominees, Lara Trump teased the potential uproar of a Trump-Trump ticket, predicting liberal “heads across the country would simultaneously explode.”

"By the way, just imagine the hysteria — Trump, Trump — two Trump's running together," she said.

"Oh, my God, the liberal heads across the country would simultaneously explode all at once. People would go bananas."

Why It Matters: Her remarks come as the former president continues to lead preliminary polls for the GOP’s presidential nomination. Speculation is rife as to who would be his running mate. Recent surveys have indicated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy are popular choices among Trump’s supporters. However, no official announcements have been made yet.

Meanwhile, the poll suggests that Trump’s popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. Trump currently maintains a 51-point lead over DeSantis and Haley, both of whom hold around 11% support.

Image Via Shutterstock

Read Next: Ex-Trump Aide Michael Cohen Alleges Former President Of Increasing Racist Comments: ‘Even I Can’t Tell You How Low He Will Go’