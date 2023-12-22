Joe Biden, Xi Jinping Officials Restart Military Dialogues After Year-long Hiatus, Signaling Thaw In Relations

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, top military officials from the U.S. and China have reestablished communication after more than a year, stirring hopes of a wider rekindling of ties between the two militaries.

What Happened: The U.S. military’s top-ranking officer, General Charles Q. Brown Jr. and General Liu Zhenli of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) virtually convened on Thursday, as reported by Reuters. The discussion encompassed various global and regional security issues.

This marks the first military dialogue since U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last month to reinstate military relations that Beijing had severed following a visit by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan in August 2022.

The Pentagon underscored the importance of communication between the two militaries to prevent misunderstandings that could potentially escalate into conflict. The office of General Brown highlighted the importance of “working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication.”

Notwithstanding some renewal of military talks, US officials caution that establishing a genuinely effective dialogue could be time-consuming as Washington and Beijing continue to disagree on a plethora of issues, including Taiwan’s future and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Why It Matters: This meeting comes amidst increasing concerns about potential U.S.-China conflict, with General Charles Q. Brown Jr. warning of the risks earlier this month.

Tensions in the South China Sea have also been escalating, with China accusing a U.S. naval vessel of violating its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, China’s cyberattacks targeting U.S. infrastructure have been on the rise, suggesting the preparation for potential conflict. However, the U.S. military has previously downplayed China’s intent to invade Taiwan, suggesting that diplomatic solutions may still be possible. The renewed dialogue could be a step towards easing these tensions.

