$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Crown Castle CCI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.64%. Currently, Crown Castle has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion.

Buying $100 In CCI: If an investor had bought $100 of CCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $680.68 today based on a price of $114.97 for CCI at the time of writing.

Crown Castle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.