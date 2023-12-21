Tesla CEO Elon Musk Acknowledges Request For Continuous Game Downloads In Cars

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday acknowledged a request from a fellow gaming enthusiast for games to continue downloading in Tesla cars even after the passengers have exited.

What Happened: A 2022 Model S Long Range owner and Tesla enthusiast noted that games don’t continue to download once he exits his car.

“Please have the Tesla team fix this,” the user wrote. Musk acknowledged the request with a cryptic, ‘Ok.’

Why It Matters: Tesla integrated Steam in its newer Model S and X vehicles last December, giving users access to a wide range of games. Steam is a video game distributor developed by Valve. It is unavailable on Tesla’s lower-end and more popular models, namely the Model 3 and Y.

To use Steam, users must download the games from the library using Wi-Fi and store them locally in the vehicle’s internal drive or an external one. With downloads discontinuing once the passenger steps out of the vehicle, the process will take a long time or longer drives.

Photo by Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock

