Honda Recalls Over 100K Hybrids Owing To Fire Risks

Loading... Loading...

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co HMC is recalling over 100,000 hybrid vehicles in the U.S. citing fire risks.

What Happened: The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the 12-volt battery cables outside the Honda CR-V Hybrid’s body frame do not contain a fuse on the power circuit, thereby increasing the risk of short-circuiting if the vehicle is involved in a crash. The battery cable can subsequently overheat and increase the risk of fire or injury.

The company has had 2 warranty claims related to the issue but no injuries or deaths as of Dec. 6.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the battery cable free of cost to the consumer.

Recall Process: The company is only recalling model year 2020-2022 CR-V SUVs. Starting in June 2022, Honda began applying fuses to production vehicles in light of a May 2021 crash where a short circuit occurred. The company then deemed it to be a rare occurrence.

However, after another incident in August 2022, the company investigated again and determined the existence of a motor vehicle safety issue and decided to issue a recall, it said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Back To The Future’ DeLorean’s Legendary Designer Calls Tesla Cybertruck ‘Picasso Of Automobiles’ — Even As Peer Finds It ‘So Ugly’