Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Elevance Health Stock In The Last 20 Years

Elevance Health ELV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.47%. Currently, Elevance Health has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In ELV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ELV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,576.47 today based on a price of $465.01 for ELV at the time of writing.

Elevance Health's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

