End Of An Era: Chrysler 300 Takes Final Bow After Nearly 70 Years As Stellantis Powers Into Electric Future

Stellantis NV STLA brand Chrysler on Tuesday bid farewell to its luxury car Chrysler 300 in a post on X.

“The Chrysler 300—our longstanding American classic—goes out the way it came in, boldly & in style,” the company wrote on X.

History Of The Car: The Chrysler 300 with its large front engine and checkered grill up front is going out of production this year. It was first introduced in 1955 and then resurrected in 2005.

Chrysler said last year that it is discontinuing the vehicle after rolling out the limited edition 2023 Chrysler 300C powered by HEMI engines. The brand is currently aiming for an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

The final 2023 Chrysler 300C model rolled off the production line at Brampton Assembly plant in velvet red earlier this month on Dec. 8. The company offered only 2000 units of the vehicle in the U.S. and 200 in Canada.

“As we celebrate the last HEMI-powered 300C off the line with our Brampton team members, we’re also excited to work together as Chrysler brand moves forward to a sustainable all-electric future as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan,” Chrysler brand chief executive officer Chris Feuell then said.

Final production of the 2023 Chrysler 300 will conclude no later than Dec. 31, the company added.

Photo via Shutterstock