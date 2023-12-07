Stellantis' New Fiat 500E EV Might Just Be The Antidote To Bulky E-SUV Trend: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a move to counterbalance the rising trend of large electric SUVs and trucks, auto manufacturer Stellantis STLA has unveiled its compact and cost-effective electric vehicle (EV), the 2024 Fiat 500e.

What Happened: The Verge analyzed that while the American market generally prefers SUVs and trucks, the Fiat 500e might not cater to everyone. However, with significant revenue, Stellantis is well-positioned to explore the potential for compact, lightweight EVs.

The compact Fiat 500e is set to enter North American markets in early 2024. The vehicle’s smaller size and affordable price point position it as an appealing option for urban and some suburban usage.

The Fiat 500e, with a starting price of $34,095, provides a 149-mile range from its 42 kWh battery. Although the range might appear limited compared to other market EVs, it’s deemed sufficient for the target customer base and their typical usage.

The Fiat 500e uniquely includes an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, playing a classical composition, “The Sound of 500,” which adds a touch of Italian culture. Despite its limited range and cargo capacity, the vehicle’s charm is undeniable.

The Fiat 500e is not a performance powerhouse, with 117 horsepower and a 0–60 mph acceleration in 8.5 seconds. The EV comes with a complimentary Level 2 home charger from Stellantis subsidiary, Free2Move.

The most impressive specification of the Fiat 500e is its weight, a mere 3,000 lbs. This lightweight design places it as “the lightest passenger [battery electric vehicle] in the segment,” according to Stellantis.

The Fiat 500e features three drive modes: Normal, Range, and Sherpa, with Sherpa maximizing energy efficiency by limiting the top speed to 50 mph and reducing power from 87 kWh to 57 kWh.

Why It Matters: The Fiat 500, originally introduced in 1957, has gone through multiple reiterations and redemptions. Once named the “sexiest car” by Top Gear, the all-electric version of the Fiat 500e is set to make heads turn.

This introduction comes after Stellantis’ recent partnership with technology firm Ample to develop EV battery charging technology. The collaboration aims to integrate Ample’s Modular battery-swapping solution into Stellantis’ electric vehicles, allowing customers to exchange a depleted EV battery for a fully charged one in minutes. This partnership strengthens Stellantis’ commitment to electric mobility and could potentially enhance the appeal of the Fiat 500e.

Image via Stellantis official website

