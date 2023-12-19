Production Halts Continue At Toyota's Daihatsu Amid Expanding Safety Scandal: Report

Loading... Loading...

Toyota Motor Corp’s TM subsidiary Daihatsu is reportedly planning to extend production halts amidst an escalating safety test manipulation scandal. The issue now reportedly affects a larger range of models than initially disclosed.

What Happened: The safety test manipulation scandal at Daihatsu has broadened beyond the original six models, Nikkei Asia reported. This is compelling the car manufacturer to extend its production halts until it can address safety concerns.

Daihatsu is expected to present its report detailing the findings of an independent panel to the Japanese transport ministry as early as Wednesday and hold a press conference detailing its future production plans, the report added.

Toyota did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Why It Matters: The investigation commenced after it was revealed in April that Daihatsu had manipulated safety tests on several vehicle models. The number of affected models was later raised to six.

The manipulation of the safety test was identified following a whistleblower report, Daihatsu then said.

Photo Courtesy: Mulad Images On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Cybertruck Can Indeed Serve As A Boat! Musk Says Tesla Will Offer Mod Package To Allow Vehicle To Wade On Water