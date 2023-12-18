Dogecoin Designer Asks Why No Action Against Meta Despite Child Sexual Abuse Allegations, Elon Musk Responds…

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has once again targeted Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram and Facebook, after Dogecoin DOGE/USD designer questioned why no formal proceedings have been conducted against the company.

What Happened: On Monday, the EU officially launched an investigation into Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter), citing potential Digital Service Act or DSA regulations violations, which include propagation of unlawful content, ineffectiveness in combating misinformation, transparency and potentially misleading layout of the platform's interface.

Following the announcement, a graphic designer at Dogecoin, who goes by the name DogeDesigner on X asked EU Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, "why no formal infringement proceedings against Meta?"

See Also: Elon Musk Agrees These Two TV Shows Could Have Been A Lot Better — But X Users Are Divided

The designer also shared a screenshot of a news article which had the headline, "Facebook and Instagram content enabled child sexual abuse, trafficking: New Mexico lawsuit."

In response to the post, Musk, who acquired X for $44 billion in October 2022, said, "Good question…"

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Musk has targeted Mark Zuckerberg's social media platforms. Previously, the tech mogul has also clapped back at advertisers like The Walt Disney Co. when a report accused Instagram of suggesting sexualized content of minors via Reels.

At the time, Musk hinted, that while his actions of sharing a debunked anti-semitic conspiracy theory on X, led to advertisers exodus from the platform, Meta has not received any such punishment despite allegations of the company's social media sites involved in child sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Musk's track record with Breton has also been rocky. In October this year, it was reported that the tech billionaire has considered removing X from Europe altogether in order to avoid the regulation rules and concerns.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Has Last Laugh? Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Tesla Short Bet Backfires As Stock Rallies Past $250