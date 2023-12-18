$100 Invested In Aon 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 18, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read
Aon AON has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.15%. Currently, Aon has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion.

Buying $100 In AON: If an investor had bought $100 of AON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $379.93 today based on a price of $312.10 for AON at the time of writing.

Aon's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

