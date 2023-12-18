$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.8%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $531.99 billion.

Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,940.14 today based on a price of $258.85 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.