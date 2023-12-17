GOP Doesn't Have 'Guts Or Gall' To Call Trump 'Unfit' For White House, Says Former DNC Chair: 'He's In Charge'

Loading... Loading...

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile criticized the 2024 GOP presidential candidates for their hesitation in calling out former President Donald Trump’s suitability for the White House.

What Happened: Brazile on ABC News’s “This Week” pointed out that Trump’s ongoing status as a front-runner is due to the reluctance of GOP candidates to voice their private opinions on his fitness for office.

"Look, I've watched all of the Republican debates, I'm probably one of maybe two Americans that have found these debates to be very interesting because, on one hand…Donald Trump has remained the front-runner and the reason why is because none of them have the guts or the gall to say what they are privately saying to each other and to their friends and maybe their family, that he is unfit for office," Brazile said.

In a discussion about Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley‘s stance on Trump, Brazile singled out Chris Christie as the lone GOP candidate who has "shown some courage" in publicly declaring Trump unfit for the presidency. She criticized Haley’s attempt to balance her critique and praise for Trump, highlighting the importance of calling out differences with the front-runner as a path to victory.

Brazile also refuted Haley’s assertions of being more electable than Trump against President Joe Biden. "If you cannot point out your differences with the front-runner, then I don't think you have a strategy to win," Brazile added

"After all, [Trump] controls the Republican Party. He controls the MAGA movement. He's in charge, and if you are not willing to say that I disagree with him that immigrants poison the blood of the country, or I disagree with him on the election results," Brazile added.

Why It Matters: Brazile’s comments come in the wake of a recent poll that showed public dissatisfaction with both Trump and Biden. A poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that Biden's favorability rating among Democrats was 78% compared to Trump's 70% favorability rating among the Republicans.

Trump has also been urging his supporters to vote, emphasizing the importance of a noticeable margin of victory. At an Iowa gathering last week, Trump encouraged his followers to "go out and vote."

Meanwhile, Larry Summers expressed concern about the potentially destructive impact of a Trump presidency on the U.S. economy. "When you have a president who challenges the results of elections and brags about what he could do in one day as a dictator, it is not something that can be completely relied on," said the prominent economist and former U.S. Treasury Secretary in an interview for the Financial Times.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

