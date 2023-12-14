Trump Says 'Margin Of Victory Is Very Important,' Urges His Supporters To 'Go Out And Vote' Despite Leading Polls

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters to cast their votes, despite his commanding lead in the polls.

What Happened: At an Iowa gathering, Trump encouraged his followers to “go out and vote,” emphasizing the importance of a significant margin of victory, The Hill reported.

“I have to say this, we are leading by a lot, but you have to go out and vote,” Trump declared at the Coralville, Iowa event.

"[T]he margin of victory is very important," the former president continued.

"It's just very important, even for foreign countries watching, but it's very important. That margin of victory is so, so powerful."

Trump also took a jab at Nikki Haley‘s polling numbers in a Truth Social post, questioning the supposed “Nikki Surge” reported by media but unseen in poll results or on the ground.

"Where's the Nikki Surge?" Trump wrote. "In any event, I hope she and DeSanctimonious are doing well, and continue the same ‘Surge' as they've had for the past eight weeks!" he added.

Why It Matters: Trump is leading in the polls over fellow Republican candidates, including former South Carolina Governor Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A recent NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed 51% of Iowa Republicans favoring Trump as their first choice. DeSantis and Haley followed with 19% and 16%, respectively.

Trump’s push for votes comes amidst a series of legal proceedings involving Trump. Jan. 6 court case concerning alleged election interference by Trump was recently put on hold, potentially disrupting a trial set for March 4.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

