Democrats Stick It To Donald Trump By Turning Former Hotel Into Latest Gathering Spot: 'We've Turned Trump Tower Blue'

In an unexpected twist, the hotel in downtown Washington, formerly known for its Trump branding, has emerged as the latest gathering spot for the Democratic elite.

This transformation is particularly noteworthy as the hotel was previously an integral part of former President Donald Trump's real estate portfolio and a no-go zone for Democrats, according to a news report by Politico.

The Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump Hotel, has seen an influx of Democratic donors, staff and lawmakers hosting events and enjoying its amenities.

This shift symbolizes a significant change in the hotel's patronage, with the Democratic elite now using it as a venue to express their opposition to Trump, the report adds.

Waldorf Astoria's Democratic Transformation

The hotel, which struggled financially following Trump presidency, was rebranded after Trump sold his lease on the Old Post Office Building. Now, it's not just a luxury venue but also a symbol of political change, as reflected in the gatherings of Biden's finance committee members and other high-profile Democrats.

Shift In Atmosphere

Where once the hotel's bars were tuned to Fox News and frequented by Trump supporters, the establishment now caters to Democratic functions and casual meet-ups, the Politico report added.

The change in the atmosphere is palpable, marking a significant departure from its previous identity closely tied to Trump and his allies.

For many Democrats, the hotel's transformation is a direct rebuttal to its past.

Statements from attendees such as "We've turned Trump Tower blue" capture the sentiment of taking over a space once dominated by Trump's presence.

High-profile Democrats, including former DNC chair Donna Brazile and current DNC chair Jaime Harrison, have reportedly been seen socializing in the hotel.

While the Waldorf Astoria was chosen for practical reasons due to its large meeting rooms, its selection for Democratic events is seen by many as a symbolic victory over Trump.

Continued Presence of Trump's Legacy

Despite the Democratic takeover, reminders of Trump's era, such as the opulent decor and occasional MAGA hat-wearing tourists, persist.

This juxtaposition serves as a reminder of the hotel's complex history.

