Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Nokia, Roku, Nvidia And Moderna's Latest Cancer Treatment Trial

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Sell Nokia Stock, Citi Says. It Remains 'a Value Trap,’" Emily Dattilo writes that Nokia Oyj's NOK stock dropped after a downgrade due to expected reduced sales, highlighting the Finnish company's struggles during a difficult year.

In "Roku Stock Is on a Tear This Year. An Analyst Says It’s Time to Sell," Dattilo notes that Roku Inc's ROKU stock fell after analysts, concerned about its fast rise and tough competition from larger streaming services, downgraded it.

In "Think Nvidia Stock Is Pricey? Why It’s Actually the ‘Cheapest’ AI Play Out There," Tae Kim says that analyst Stacy Rasgon believes Nvidia Corp NVDA is a good buy despite its tripled stock value, citing its AI focus and upcoming product releases as potential for the company's future growth.

In "Buy Amazon.com Stock for its Booming Cash Flow," Jack Hough writes that, despite its popularity and soaring stock price, Amazon.com Inc AMZN is a smart investment due to its predicted revenue growth, particularly in its cloud business.

In "Moderna Reports More Promising Data on Cancer Treatment. The Stock Jumps," Josh Nathan-Kazis writes that Moderna Inc MRNA

shared good news about their cancer treatment trial, suggesting better chances of survival when using their therapy alongside Merck's Keytruda.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

