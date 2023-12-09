Biden Mocks Trump Over Latter's Claim About Becoming A Dictator During First Day In Office: 'Thank God, Only One Day'

Loading... Loading...

In an engaging turn of events, President Joe Biden humorously addressed comments made by Donald Trump during a fundraising trip in California.

Biden's visit is part of a broader campaign effort as he gears up for the 2024 elections.

Biden's Quip On Trump's Remarks

On Friday, Biden responded with a witty remark to Trump's recent assertion about not becoming a dictator if re-elected, except "on day one."

"Thank God, only one day," Biden said during a gathering at the residence of Michael Smith, a notable interior designer, and James Costos, a former HBO executive, according to Reuters.

The Fundraising Journey

Biden's three-day California trip, a crucial fundraising venture, also included a brief stop in Las Vegas where he announced substantial funding for new passenger rail projects worth $8.2 billion.

The president's itinerary includes events with prominent figures like Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, Barbra Streisand and Lenny Kravitz. These gatherings, along with others planned before the month's end, are expected to raise substantial funds for his campaign.

Economic Initiatives and Public Perception

Amid his fundraising efforts, Biden is also focusing on promoting his administration's economic initiatives, including the infrastructure law, the Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite these efforts, recent polls suggest a need for further work to bolster public opinion.

Read Next: Trump Fires Back At Biden, Accuses President Of Undermining Democracy: 'He Is Crooked, The Most Corrupt President We've Ever Had'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock