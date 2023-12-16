Grindr Turns To Artificial Intelligence To Help Users Network And Date

Loading... Loading...

The 2023 year could go down as the year of artificial intelligence, as companies look for ways to utilize the technology for their business and for their customers.

One leading dating company is already ready to put AI to the test to help find love.

What Happened: Leading social networking and dating app company Grindr Inc GRND went public in November 2022. A year after its market debut, the company is set to enhance users' experience through artificial intelligence.

Grindr announced an exclusive partnership with Ex-Human on Thursday. Ex-Human is a leader in the generative artificial intelligence and machine learning models markets.

Under the agreement, Ex-Human will help power the in-house artificial intelligence capabilities and "enhance the experience" for Grindr users.

Grindr said it would use models and tools from Ex-Human to build new features that could help with networking and dating for its users.

Prototypes of the new AI features are expected to be rolled out in 2024.

"By partnering with Ex-Human, Grindr has the opportunity to transform the dating experience for the global LGBTQ+ community," Grindr Chief Product Officer AJ Balance said. "We look forward to rolling out innovative artificial intelligence-based features that help our users around the world make more meaningful connections with one another."

Why It's Important: Grindr is the world's largest social networking app for the LGBTQ+ community, according to the company. Grindr has 13.5 million monthly active users.

As many other sectors have experienced changes and new features thanks to artificial intelligence, the online dating sector could see AI play a role in handpicking potential matches and improving data collection.

Benzinga previously reported on dating company Bumble Inc BMBL, whose former CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said AI could improve the dating process for users.

Wolfe Herd said at the time that AI could be used to help people who struggle with flirting or have high anxiety with social interactions. AI chatbots could help with early engagement between two people, the entrepreneur added.

The former Bumble CEO said someday AI could help find romantic partners for users.

GRND Price Action: Grindr shares trade at $8.13 versus a 52-week trading range of $4.49 to $8.74. Grindr shares are up over 60% year-to-date in 2023.

