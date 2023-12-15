Can Spotify's AI Playlists Redefine How We Discover Music? Test Phase Raises Questions

Loading... Loading...

Spotify Technology SPOT is exploring the frontiers of AI-driven music curation with a new feature that allows users to create playlists using AI technology.

This innovation was recently spotted in action, as showcased in a TikTok video by a user who stumbled upon the "AI playlists" option in the Spotify app.

Accessible from the "Your Library" tab by tapping the plus button, this feature lets users input prompts into an AI chatbot or select from a range of suggested themes like "get focused at work with instrumental electronica" or "explore Witch House genre."

Also Read: Elevating Music Streaming: Spotify Taps Google Cloud For Content Discovery, Recommendations

The AI then processes these inputs and generates a playlist tailored to the user's request, which they can further refine by removing unwanted tracks.

Spotify confirmed to TechCrunch that this feature is currently under testing but kept details about the technology, its workings, and a launch timeline under wraps.

This AI playlist feature is part of Spotify's larger strategy to integrate AI into its services. The company had already made strides in this direction earlier in the year by launching an AI DJ, providing personalized playlists and commentary.

Ziad Sultan, Spotify's head of Personalization, has expressed the company's ambition to excel in AI applications, ranging from playlist curation to podcast summarization and music creation.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has also hinted at various AI applications in the works, including the generation of audio ads and AI-assisted music creation.

While Spotify remains cautious about committing to a launch date for the AI playlists, this feature fits well within the company's broader aim to harness AI for enhancing user experiences and Personalization in music streaming.

Price Action: SPOT shares closed lower by 1.67% at $196.15 on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Also Read: Spotify CFO Paul Vogel to Exit, Company Seeks New Financial Leadership Amidst Organizational Changes

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.