Chief Operating Officer Of MGM Resorts Intl Makes $1.34M Sale

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 14, by IAN COREY SANDERS, Chief Operating Officer at MGM Resorts Intl MGM, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: SANDERS's decision to sell 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts Intl was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,344,582.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, MGM Resorts Intl shares are trading at $44.5, showing a down of 0.36%.

About MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 74% of total EBITDAR in 2022. MGM also owns U.S. regional assets, which represented 31% of 2022 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was negative in 2022). MGM's U.S. sports and iGaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. Further, we estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

MGM Resorts Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 47.21% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): MGM Resorts Intl's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.46. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: MGM Resorts Intl's P/E ratio of 14.99 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.08 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): MGM Resorts Intl's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.0 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.