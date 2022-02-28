 Skip to main content

Ukraine President Seeks Fast-Track Admission Into European Union
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 10:17am   Comments
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested that the European Union enact a special procedure that will enable his country to immediately gain membership in its organization.

What Happened: In a video posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky stressed the need for Ukraine to unite with the rest of the continent under the EU auspices.

“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,” he said. “Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

Zelensky signed the formal application for EU membership shortly after making the request.

What Happens Next: While there is a process set up to allow for a fast-track application, it has yet to be used. And it is unclear if Ukraine would meet the eligibility standards if judged by its pre-invasion socioeconomic structure.

Ukraine has been part of an Association Agreement with the EU since 2017 and is also part of the organization’s Eastern Partnership and European Neighborhood Policy.

However, AFP reported that European Council President Charles Michel announced there was no unanimity among the 27 EU member nations to welcome Ukraine as a new member under the fast-track procedure. And complicating matters are the status of five nations – Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey – that have gone through the formal application process and have been waiting for years to receive confirmation of their membership requests.

Photo courtesy president.gov.ua / Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: European Union Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyGovernment News

