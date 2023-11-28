Jamie Raskin Slams GOP After James Comer Dismisses Hunter Biden's Plea For Public Hearing: 'An Epic Humiliation'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) criticized his Republican colleagues for their rejection of Hunter Biden‘s request for a public hearing.

What Happened: President Joe Biden‘s son is scheduled to appear for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13.

Raskin, in a statement released on Tuesday, described the GOP decision as “an epic humiliation” and a clear indication of their lack of interest in the facts.

The plea for an open hearing was initiated by Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, who expressed skepticism about the committee’s capacity to accurately depict the proceedings of a closed-door deposition.

The request was however dismissed by James Comer (R-Ky.), Chairman of the Oversight Committee. Comer insisted that Hunter Biden should comply with the established rules and attend a closed-door deposition on the proposed date.

In his statement, Raskin suggested that the Republicans are apprehensive that a public hearing could reveal their lack of evidence against President Biden.

"Let me get this straight," Raskin said, adding, "After wailing and moaning for ten months about Hunter Biden and alluding to some vast unproven family conspiracy, after sending Hunter Biden a subpoena to appear and testify, Chairman [James Comer (R-Ky.)] and the Oversight Republicans now reject his offer to appear before the full Committee and the eyes of the world and to answer any questions that they pose?"

Why It Matters: The House GOP initiated public impeachment hearings against Joe Biden in an effort to present evidence supporting allegations that President Biden is implicated in his son’s legal issues. However, the initial public impeachment hearing fell short, as the key GOP witness acknowledged the absence of evidence to substantiate claims of the president committing impeachable offenses.

Meanwhile, other Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have echoed Raskin’s sentiments, expressing the belief that the GOP is shunning a public hearing due to fear of embarrassment. “They're scared of getting humiliated for not having an actual case (again), so they need to hide," AOC wrote on X.

