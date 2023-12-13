Biden Warns Congress Against Handing Down Putin His 'Greatest Gift:' 'Calling On Them To Do The Right Thing'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden made an impassioned plea to fellow Congressmen to do the right thing concerning funding for war-ravaged Ukraine.

What Happened: “If Congress breaks for holiday recess before passing supplemental funding for Ukraine, they’d be giving Putin the greatest gift he could ever hope for,” said Biden in a post on X from his official @POTUS handle.

The Congress will be on recess from the middle of the month for its winter break.

Biden met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to reaffirm U.S.’s commitment to stand behind the eastern European country as it is locked in a nearly two-year war with Russia.

“President Biden announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine and reiterated the critical need for immediate Congressional action to ensure we can continue to support Ukraine's defense,” a statement released by the White House said.

Delving on Biden’s comments at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, a Politico report said the president stopped short of making any promises. “Biden said the U.S. would continue to supply Ukraine with air defenses, artillery, and other weapons "as long as we can" — a far cry from the yearslong refrain that Washington would stand side by side with Kyiv for “as long as it takes,” the report said.

In his social-media post, Biden sounded more resolute in his commitment to Ukraine. “I’m calling on them [Congress] to do the right thing,” he said, adding, “Stand with Ukraine.”

Why It’s Important: The U.S. support for Ukraine has polarized the Congress as well as the people. The Republicans, especially the Conservatives, have strongly opposed the move.

The Senate Republicans last week blocked a procedural vote to advance a national security bill that includes $61 billion for Ukraine, on the grounds that it does not propose any changes to the nation’s border security policy.

Without the support of the Republicans, the U.S. funding to Ukraine could run out by the year end.

After the Senate rejection, Biden called the action as “stunning.” “The Congress has to uphold the national security needs of the United States and quite frankly, of our partners as well,” he said last week.

