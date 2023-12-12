Tesla Responds To Safety Worries Over Cybertruck's Design, Says Size Doesn't Matter When It Comes To 'Crumple Zone'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA on Tuesday sought to alleviate safety concerns around its Cybertruck, weeks after delivering the first vehicles to customers.

What Happened: With its stainless steel body and angular design with sharp edges, the Cybertruck has generated significant concerns on its safety on the road. Some also flagged that the car had limited ‘crumple zones’ or parts designed to deform and absorb energy in case of a collision. A crumple zone will effectively reduce impact on the occupants of the car in case of a crash.

Tesla on Tuesday took to X to resolve these concerns and explain.

“It’s not about the size of your crumple zone, it’s about how you use it,” Tesla wrote from its Cybertruck account. Cybertruck’s front underbody casting is designed to break into pieces in a high speed collision thereby reducing impact on the passengers, the company further explained.

Why It Matters: “If you have an argument with another car, you will win,” Musk said during the Cybertruck delivery event at gigafactory Texas on Nov. 30.

Musk has often talked about how the Cybertruck is extremely safe for its occupants with its steel exterior and shatter-resistant armor glass windows. The CEO has previously even termed it an ‘armored personnel carrier from the future.'

However, last week, Musk said that the vehicle is also safe for pedestrians in addition to occupants.

"Yes, we are highly confident that Cybertruck will be much safer per mile than other trucks, both for occupants and pedestrians," Musk wrote on X.

Photo by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

