Trump's Defense Requests Immediate Verdict In Fraud Trial For A Second Time, Judge Engoron Dismisses Request

In the ongoing New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, Trump’s legal team has yet again requested an early verdict, a request that was promptly declined by the presiding judge.

What Happened: Trump’s lawyers completed their defense on Tuesday and attempted to conclude the trial prematurely. Judge Arthur Engoron, however, denied the request, asserting that state attorneys had fulfilled their legal prerequisites to continue the trial. This is the second instance the defense’s plea for an early verdict has been rejected, reported The Seattle Times.

Trump’s legal team made the move the day after Trump, a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, did not show up on the witness stand. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, conveyed plans to submit a comprehensive argument for a directed verdict to Judge Engoron by week’s end. The judge, however, cautioned he might not read or even entertain the request.

Trump stands accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of deceiving banks and insurers through overstatements of his wealth in his financial statements. The trial includes testimonies from around two dozen witnesses, including Trump, his eldest sons, and executives from the Trump Organization. The defense concluded their case after an accounting expert’s testimony found no proof of accounting fraud in Trump’s financial statements.

The trial is scheduled to recommence with closing arguments on Jan. 11, with Judge Engoron aiming to render a decision by the end of January.

Why It Matters: The trial has been marked by multiple noteworthy events. This month, Trump opted out of testifying in his trial, reversing an earlier decision to defend himself in court against allegations of fraudulently inflating the value of his properties.

Trump’s defense in the fraud trial has also incurred costs exceeding $2 million, with the majority of this sum going toward expert witnesses.

Earlier, in November, Trump publicly asserted his victory in the case, calling for an end to what he described as a “ridiculous Political Witch Hunt” against him.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

