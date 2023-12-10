Trump Backtracks On Testifying In Civil Case, Letitia James Says, 'Already Proven That He Committed Years Of Financial Fraud'

Loading... Loading...

In a turn of events, former President Donald Trump has decided against testifying in his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York on Monday.

What Happened: Trump announced on Sunday through his social media platform, Truth Social, as reported by CNN. The former President was expected to return to the courtroom to defend against allegations that he had fraudulently inflated the value of his properties.

In his statement, the ex-president once again alleged election interference and said that he had “already testified.”

This case, although devoid of criminal charges, is of personal significance to Trump as it directly affects his brand. This abrupt change in plans comes as the trial, which has been going on for 11 weeks, is predicted to conclude this week, with a verdict expected next year.

The court will decide whether Trump and his two adult sons can continue their business operations in the state, following the Judge’s previous determination that a decade of Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent.

Trump’s unwillingness to testify is in the wake of his previous testimony, characterized by hostility and defiance, leading to criticism from the Judge. Trump’s lawyers have argued that there is “no valid reason” for him to testify again.

Trump attorney Chris Kise said, “President Trump has already testified.” New York Attorney General Letitia James said on the matter, “Donald Trump already testified in our financial fraud case against him.”

“Whether or not Trump testified again tomorrow, we have already proven that he committed years of financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family,” she said.

Why It Matters: On December 5th, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner warned that Trump’s decision to testify could potentially harm his case. Kirschner clarified the potential ramifications if Trump chose to take the stand in his ongoing trial.

Further, it was revealed on December 9th that a key witness defending Trump, Eli Bartov, had been compensated with a staggering $877,500, equating to an hourly rate of $1,350 for roughly 650 hours of work.

The attorney general seeks $250 million in damages and aims to prohibit Trump from conducting business in the state.

