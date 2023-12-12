$1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.35%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In LMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,221.56 today based on a price of $451.18 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

