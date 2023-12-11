Welcome To 'The House Of Insights': How Trading Central Helps Build Wealth Through 'Simplexity'

Loading... Loading...

News junkies, especially those that follow the market, can suffer from "infobesity," according to Trading Central's Global Director Kathryn St. John.

Becauase too much of a good thing can have glutinous effects, Trading Central — which touts itself as a "house of insights" — wants to help.

"We've got offices everywhere," St. John told Benzinga at the recent Fintech Deal Day event in New York City. Therefore, her firm decided to source news from "everywhere."

The company's "Market Buzz" tool aggregates content from "all sorts of Premium news sources," including Benzinga, she said.

"We're helping solve this 'infobesity' problem — we want people to be able to come in quickly, look up their stocks or look up what's going on in the market, get a sense of the themes [and] what's driving price action."

The firm, which has 10 official offices across the globe, called it a "read less, know more" model.

"Simplexity" is another term Trading Central likes to use, St. John says. "We want things to be simple, but still honor the intelligence that's inherent and needed in the content."

See the full interview below.

Trading Central has been providing analytics and data services to brokerages since 1999. The firm’s primarily B2B-driven model grants end-users access to a multi-lingual decision support system full of economic insights across multiple asset classes.

