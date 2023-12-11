$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $12,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Canadian National Railway CNI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.13%. Currently, Canadian National Railway has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,785.30 today based on a price of $117.78 for CNI at the time of writing.

Canadian National Railway's Performance Over Last 20 Years

