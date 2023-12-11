Is Your Phone Telling Stories? Google and Apple Dive into AI-Powered Life Narratives

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's initiative behind Project Ellmann, and similar endeavors by Apple Inc AAPL, is fundamentally aimed at leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance user interaction and personalization in digital experiences.

Google's team has proposed "Project Ellmann," a concept that uses artificial intelligence to comprehensively view a user's life by analyzing their mobile phone data, including photographs and search history, CNBC reports.

Named after biographer Richard David Ellmann, the project aims to use large language models (LLMs) like Gemini to spot patterns in users' photos, generate chatbots, and answer complex questions, effectively narrating a user's life story.

The project's potential integration with Google Photos, which boasts over 1 billion users, still needs to be determined.

Additionally, Project Ellmann includes an interactive chat feature, where the AI, familiar with the user's life details, can answer personalized questions like pet ownership or family visits.

The AI also can analyze a user's preferences and habits, like food choices and potential product purchases.

By feeding these LLMs extensive and diverse real-world data, such as photographs and search histories from mobile devices, Google seeks to improve the models' understanding of human life patterns significantly. This approach allows LLMs to recognize and interpret complex patterns, making contextually relevant and accurate connections.

Last week, Google integrated Gemini AI, its most advanced AI model, into Google's chatbot Bard. Google plans to extend Gemini's presence to other products, including Pixel 8 smartphones, generative search, and Chrome.

Similarly, Apple's advancements in AI, through its Photos app and the upcoming Journal App, provide valuable data that supports the development of LLMs.

By processing information such as facial recognition, thematic categorization of photos, and user prompts based on activities, Apple is contributing to the enrichment of LLMs' learning, enabling them to gain deeper insights into human behaviors and preferences.

Price Actions: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.31% at $136.64 on Friday.