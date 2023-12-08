If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,500 Today

Loading... Loading...

SilverSun Technologies SSNT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.43%. Currently, SilverSun Technologies has a market capitalization of $48.78 million.

Buying $1000 In SSNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of SSNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,459.56 today based on a price of $9.28 for SSNT at the time of writing.

SilverSun Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

